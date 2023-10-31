Pub and restaurant in Derbyshire town centre set to reopen after almost 12 months of closure

A Derbyshire town centre pub and restaurant that closed its doors last year is set to be relaunched this weekend.

Bolsover’s Sanctuary Inn, located on Market Place, will reopen on Sunday, November 5 after a period of closure.

Previously known as Sanctuary Garden, the venue was first launched back in November 2021 – after its former owners spent over two years transforming the old Anchor Inn pub into a bistro, bar, B&B and beauty spa. Just over a year later, however, on Christmas Eve 2022, the venue suddenly closed down.

The new proprietor is professional chef Steven Marlow, who brings with him more than 30 years of experience in Spain and Gibraltar

The Sanctuary Inn closed just before Christmas last year - but is set to reopen this week.

Steven said: “After selling my business in Spain, I was looking around for somewhere to return to and I came across the Sanctuary through a contact in the trade. The building is beautiful and unique, and we have been adding our own touches to make it really welcoming.”

Steven is joined in this venture by his wife Debbie and head chef Andy Gower – who have more than 90 years of combined industry experience.

The venue will be offering authentic Andalusian-style tapas dishes, as well as wines, cheeses, hams and olive oils imported from Spain.

The extensive poco-loco tapas menu will include authentic paella, charcoal grilled steaks and chicken, garlic and chilli prawns, garlic chicken, tortilla and chorizo.

At lunch, more traditional pub food will be served – including fish and chips. Before heading out to Spain, Steven won the Yorkshire Evening Post's Fish and Chip Shop of the Year for his former business in north Leeds.

A Sunday roast will also be on offer, with a choice of four starters, four mains and four desserts.

Steve is working in connection with Batemans Brewery, an independent, family-run brewery based in Lincolnshire. Their award-winning ales will be complemented by Spanish beers, lagers, wines, authentic sangria and a range of cocktails.

