Crash on M1 causing delays for drivers in Derbyshire
A crash on the M1 in Derbyshire is causing delays for drivers this morning as lanes are closed.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:26 am
Highways England say the incident, on the The M1 northbound between junctions J28 and J29, will not clear until 10am at the earliest and are warning drivers of delays.
Drivers have been urged to travel if only necessary today, with an amber weather warning in place, as Storm Eunice batters Britain.
Here’s the latest public safety information