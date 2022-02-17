Storm Eunice: People of Derbyshire urged to take notice of this vital public safety information

Storm Eunice is on the way to Derbyshire.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning of wind for the county, valid between 5am and 9pm on Friday.

Winds of up to 70mph are forecast from the early afternoon until the early evening.

According to the Met Office warning, there is a ‘good’ chance that flying debris could ‘result in a danger to life’, trees and power lines could be brought down, and travel services could be disrupted.

There could then be heavy snow in Peak District areas on Friday evening.

Members of the public are advised to stay indoors.

Steps to take to prevent emergencies and keep safe, according to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

- Only travel if you need to

- If you have to go out, take extra care driving and allow more time than usual for your journey

- Drive to the conditions and be aware of debris on the roads, and be cautious when passing high-sided vehicles on open roads

- Do not ignore road closed signs and do not enter flood water on foot or in a vehicle

- Ensure loose items outside your property (for example, furniture, trampolines, tools and toys) are moved into a garage or shed, or secured to prevent them blowing away

- Businesses should check outside areas for unsecured items such as umbrellas, gazebos and seating

According to National Highways, road users are advised to avoid travel unless it it essential.

Jeremy Phillips, head of road safety at National Highways, said: “For those who do travel, we’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

“If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.

“In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Rail passengers are being advised not to travel in the East Midlands on Friday.

Gary Walsh, East Midlands route director for Network Rail, said: “Running a railway through extreme weather is always a challenge.

“We have extra workers out on the network at key locations, ready to react quickly to Storm Eunice and repair the railway wherever it’s safe to do so.

“As the weather worsens I’d advise passengers to avoid travelling on Friday and, wherever possible, try to replan your journey when conditions improve.”

Dean Gazzard, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “With Storm Eunice due to hit the UK in the next 24 hours, everyone can take steps to stay safe and prevent emergencies from happening.

“I am sure people will also appreciate that during any storm the number of 999 calls we receive in our control room increases.

“While we are here to support all our communities when they need us, we must also consider the impact on our control room and resources when dealing with calls that aren’t an emergency.

“This is a good opportunity for everyone to have a look at when they should ring 999 requesting the fire service and when something could be dealt with by another agency.”

Advice on who you should call if you need help due to a storm-related incident, according to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

- Fallen tree on a road, not endangering life: call Derbyshire County Council on 01629 533190

- Fallen tree on a road where life is in danger, or fallen tree on to property where life is in danger: call fire service on 999

- Unsafe structure overhanging a public highway: call fire service on 999

- Flooding with life risk: call fire service on 999

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Risk of flooding in the county is currently low.

“However, if you come across flood water, do not enter on foot or in a vehicle.

“If roads become unsafe due to flooding or fallen trees, motorists should make sure they obey any road closure signs.”

RSPCA spokesperson Amy Ockelford said: “Storm Dudley hit parts of the UK hard earlier this week and now forecasters are predicting that Storm Eunice could be even stronger.

“We’re urging pet owners to keep an eye on the forecast where they live and to plan ahead to ensure the safety of their animals.

“Be sure you have a plan so you know how to get your family, and your animals, out of danger should flooding affect you.

“Floodwater can rise rapidly so we would urge people to act early and never to put themselves at risk to help an animal but to call our emergency rescuers on 0300 1234 999 for help.”

Latest weather warnings: Met Office website