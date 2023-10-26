News you can trust since 1855
Crash on busy Chesterfield roundabout leads to delays for drivers this morning

A collision on a busy roundabout in Chesterfield caused delays for drivers in the town this morning.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:26 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to attend a collision on the Whittington Moor roundabout at 7.37am today.

The crash involved a BMW and a Ford Focus. There were reports of heavy traffic in the area, with long queues building as a result of the incident.

A force spokesperson said: “Nobody was injured as a result of the incident and no arrests were made.”

