A damaged Derbyshire road has been shut after a water main burst – meaning an existing diversion to avoid a landslip is now even longer.

Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that the B5035 Crich Road, between Whatstandwell and Crich, has sustained severe damage – forcing a temporary emergency closure.

This is due to a burst Severn Trent water main. DCC are working with Severn Trent Water to confirm the likely timescales involved for the repair to be completed.

The burst water main is on the existing Leashaw diversion route, due to the landslip at Holloway village. The diversion route will now take longer for drivers, but the damage to the road is extensive and it remains closed for public safety.

The road has suffered major damage. Image: Derbyshire County Council