Derbyshire road closed after severe damage from burst water main – making existing landslip diversion route even longer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that the B5035 Crich Road, between Whatstandwell and Crich, has sustained severe damage – forcing a temporary emergency closure.
This is due to a burst Severn Trent water main. DCC are working with Severn Trent Water to confirm the likely timescales involved for the repair to be completed.
The burst water main is on the existing Leashaw diversion route, due to the landslip at Holloway village. The diversion route will now take longer for drivers, but the damage to the road is extensive and it remains closed for public safety.
READ THIS: Derbyshire down the decades: 25 fascinating retro pictures showing life across the county over the last 100 years
Drivers were encouraged to plan extra time for their journeys, and advised that Severn Trent will put out diversion signs as soon as possible.