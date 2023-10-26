News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire road closed after severe damage from burst water main – making existing landslip diversion route even longer

A damaged Derbyshire road has been shut after a water main burst – meaning an existing diversion to avoid a landslip is now even longer.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:06 BST
Derbyshire County Council has confirmed that the B5035 Crich Road, between Whatstandwell and Crich, has sustained severe damage – forcing a temporary emergency closure.

This is due to a burst Severn Trent water main. DCC are working with Severn Trent Water to confirm the likely timescales involved for the repair to be completed.

The burst water main is on the existing Leashaw diversion route, due to the landslip at Holloway village. The diversion route will now take longer for drivers, but the damage to the road is extensive and it remains closed for public safety.

The road has suffered major damage. Image: Derbyshire County Council

Drivers were encouraged to plan extra time for their journeys, and advised that Severn Trent will put out diversion signs as soon as possible.

