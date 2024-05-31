Crash involving Volvo XC90 and Vauxhall Zafira closed busy Derbyshire A-road for over two hours

By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st May 2024, 14:46 BST
A busy Derbyshire A-road was shut by police for over two hours after a collision between two cars.

At 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 29, Derbyshire Police were called to a collision involving a Volvo XC90 and a Vauxhall Zafira along the A517 at Cross o' th' Hands.

A force spokesperson said: “Both vehicles required recovery. One of the people involved suffered a suspected broken leg but none of the physical injuries are believed to serious and there is no police investigation.

“The road was closed from the time of the incident until 6.45pm – the time at which the vehicles were recovered.”

