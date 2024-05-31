Crash involving Volvo XC90 and Vauxhall Zafira closed busy Derbyshire A-road for over two hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy Derbyshire A-road was shut by police for over two hours after a collision between two cars.

At 4.30pm on Wednesday, May 29, Derbyshire Police were called to a collision involving a Volvo XC90 and a Vauxhall Zafira along the A517 at Cross o' th' Hands.

A force spokesperson said: “Both vehicles required recovery. One of the people involved suffered a suspected broken leg but none of the physical injuries are believed to serious and there is no police investigation.

