Derbyshire man jailed for “despicable” rape that had “devastating” impact on victim

A Derbyshire rapist who left his victim suffering from flashbacks and post-traumatic stress disorder has been jailed for six years.

Dane Oldham carried out the horrific attack on a woman in the early hours of the morning at an address in Glossop.

He was arrested when she contacted police shortly afterwards to report what had happened and was subsequently charged with rape.

In her victim impact statement, his victim spoke of the impact that the rape had on her. She said: “This incident has turned my life upside down. I will continue to have this as part of my life forever. I have had counselling for PTSD which even now affects me.

Oldham‘s victim said the attack had left her suffering with anxiety and depression.

“I have had nightmares, flashbacks, from the time it happened. I will wake up with cold sweats, panic attacks, punching, kicking out in my sleep. I still have depression and anxiety, feeling worthless and guilty, hating myself for what happened.

“I have struggled with relationships, trusting people. All my relationships since it happened have broken down and not lasted, apart from my current one.”

Oldham, 33, of Uplands Road, Glossop, denied the offences but pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Manchester Crown Court in April. He appeared at the same court on May 13, where he was jailed for six years and ordered to serve a minimum of four years.

He must also sign the sex offenders register and was handed a restraining order for 12 years, preventing him from having any contact with the woman.

Detective Constable Ellen Fox, who led the investigation, said: “Oldham’s despicable attack on this woman has had a devastating and long lasting impact on her and will continue to affect her for the rest of her life.

“He then denied ever committing the offence, forcing the woman to prepare herself for having to give evidence in court, before finally admitting what he had done at the last minute.

“I’d like to praise the woman’s bravery in coming forward to report this matter. Her courage in telling police what happened to her ensured we were able to bring him to justice for his crime.

“I hope that she can now begin to look to the future knowing he is behind bars.