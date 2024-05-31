Man charged with three offences after stabbing in Derbyshire town – with another man hospitalised after incident
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been injured in North Street, Alfreton – at around 8.45am on Wednesday, May 29.
A force spokesperson said: “At the scene, a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.
“Two men were arrested at the scene with one of the men released without charge.
“The other man, Craig Goodwin, has now been charged with allegedly wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place and the assault of an emergency worker.”
The 46-year-old of Connaught Court, Alfreton, has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, May 31).
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the North Street, Brook Avenue or Outseats Drive areas and may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Sergeant James Bowler, from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I understand the concern that this incident has caused in the town.
“However, I want to be clear that the individuals involved in this incident are known to one another and there is no wider risk to the public.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anyone who has any concerns can speak to the officers on patrol.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*314065:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.