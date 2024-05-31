Police catch biker causing “alarm and distress” by “riding erratically and pulling wheelies” on busy road through Derbyshire town
A biker who was seen performing wheelies and “riding erratically” through a Derbyshire town was stopped by officers.
On Thursday, May 30, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped an individual riding a motorbike along Mansfield Road, Heanor.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Officers have issued a Section 59 warning after a motorbike was seen riding erratically, pulling wheelies and excessively revving his motorbike along Mansfield Road – causing harassment, alarm and distress to other road users.
“Any further offences committed and this bike will be seized.”