Crash between Skoda and Volkswagen on busy Chesterfield road left route blocked for nearly two hours

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:03 BST
Two cars were involved in a crash along a busy Chesterfield route – with police called to scene of the incident.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision involving two cars on Walton Road, at the junction with Hazel Drive, at 2.45pm yesterday (Monday, July 29).

A force spokesperson said: “The two vehicles, a white Skoda and a white VW Caddy, both required recovery due to damage sustained and the road was blocked until a little after 4.30pm.

“There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.”

