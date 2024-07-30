Crash between Skoda and Volkswagen on busy Chesterfield road left route blocked for nearly two hours
Two cars were involved in a crash along a busy Chesterfield route – with police called to scene of the incident.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision involving two cars on Walton Road, at the junction with Hazel Drive, at 2.45pm yesterday (Monday, July 29).
A force spokesperson said: “The two vehicles, a white Skoda and a white VW Caddy, both required recovery due to damage sustained and the road was blocked until a little after 4.30pm.
“There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.”
