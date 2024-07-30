Crash between Skoda and Volkswagen on busy Chesterfield road left route blocked for nearly two hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two cars were involved in a crash along a busy Chesterfield route – with police called to scene of the incident.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision involving two cars on Walton Road, at the junction with Hazel Drive, at 2.45pm yesterday (Monday, July 29).

A force spokesperson said: “The two vehicles, a white Skoda and a white VW Caddy, both required recovery due to damage sustained and the road was blocked until a little after 4.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...