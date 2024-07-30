Police arrest 20-year-old on suspicion of drugs offences after stop-search in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 20-year-old was arrested in Derbyshire on suspicion of two separate drugs offences – following a stop-search by police officers.

On Sunday, July 28, officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team stop-searched a 20-year-old male in Langley Mill.

A quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs were recovered, along with cash and other items.

The male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.