Police arrest 20-year-old on suspicion of drugs offences after stop-search in Derbyshire
On Sunday, July 28, officers from the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team stop-searched a 20-year-old male in Langley Mill.
A quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs were recovered, along with cash and other items.
The male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
The male has since been bailed pending further enquiries.