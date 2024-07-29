Police appeal for witnesses after brawl at Peak District beauty spot – as viral social media video shows groups fighting

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jul 2024, 13:39 BST
Police are investigating a large-scale brawl that has gone viral on social media – with two groups involved in a fight at a Peak District beauty spot.

Derbyshire Police received a call just before 2.40pm on Saturday, July 27 to reports of an altercation between two groups at Dovedale Stepping Stones – near Tissington in the Peak District.

A force spokesperson said: “The caller reported that a child in his party had been hit during the disturbance and that an attempt was made to steal his wife’s purse.

“We are aware of a video of the incident circulating online and there were a large number of people in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information that could help with our enquiries.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward and aid their investigation. Credit: Photo © Brian Frost (cc-by-sa/2.0)Police are urging witnesses to come forward and aid their investigation. Credit: Photo © Brian Frost (cc-by-sa/2.0)
“We’d urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with further information to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 24*447479.”

You can contact the force using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.