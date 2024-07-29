Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating a large-scale brawl that has gone viral on social media – with two groups involved in a fight at a Peak District beauty spot.

Derbyshire Police received a call just before 2.40pm on Saturday, July 27 to reports of an altercation between two groups at Dovedale Stepping Stones – near Tissington in the Peak District.

A force spokesperson said: “The caller reported that a child in his party had been hit during the disturbance and that an attempt was made to steal his wife’s purse.

“We are aware of a video of the incident circulating online and there were a large number of people in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information that could help with our enquiries.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward and aid their investigation. Credit: Photo © Brian Frost (cc-by-sa/2.0)

“We’d urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with further information to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 24*447479.”

You can contact the force using one of the methods below:

