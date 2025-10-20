Crash between motorbike and car along busy Derbyshire A-road saw rider hospitalised – and forced police to close route

By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Oct 2025, 09:36 BST
A biker was taken to hospital following a crash along a Derbyshire A-road – which forced police to close the busy route.

A section of the A57 Snake Pass, at the bridge over Ladybower Reservoir, was closed on Saturday, October 18 following a collision.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The crash between a Honda motorbike and a Skoda Fabia car happened at about 2.00pm.

“A man riding the motorbike sustained a non life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital. No arrests have been made.”

