Crash between motorbike and car along busy Derbyshire A-road saw rider hospitalised – and forced police to close route
A biker was taken to hospital following a crash along a Derbyshire A-road – which forced police to close the busy route.
A section of the A57 Snake Pass, at the bridge over Ladybower Reservoir, was closed on Saturday, October 18 following a collision.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The crash between a Honda motorbike and a Skoda Fabia car happened at about 2.00pm.
“A man riding the motorbike sustained a non life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital. No arrests have been made.”