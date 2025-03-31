Crash along busy Chesterfield A-road saw police called to scene – with collision involving Range Rover and Nissan
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A crash along a busy route in Chesterfield saw police deployed to the scene today.
Derbyshire Police were called to the scene of a crash this afternoon, with residents reporting that officers were in attendance at a collision along Derby Road – close to the junction with St Augustines Road.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called out to reports of a road traffic collision on Derby Road in Chesterfield at about 12.50pm on Monday, March 31. The collision reportedly involved a Nissan and a Range Rover.”
This story will be updated with any further developments from Derbyshire Police.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.