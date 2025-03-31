Crash along busy Chesterfield A-road saw police called to scene – with collision involving Range Rover and Nissan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash along a busy route in Chesterfield saw police deployed to the scene today.

Derbyshire Police were called to the scene of a crash this afternoon, with residents reporting that officers were in attendance at a collision along Derby Road – close to the junction with St Augustines Road.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called out to reports of a road traffic collision on Derby Road in Chesterfield at about 12.50pm on Monday, March 31. The collision reportedly involved a Nissan and a Range Rover.”

This story will be updated with any further developments from Derbyshire Police.