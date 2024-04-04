Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A617 between the Hornsbridge Roundabout and Temple Normanton, at around 4.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 3).

A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and an MG GS, with the Corsa leaving the road and going down an embankment.”

