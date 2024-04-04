Crash along A617 left car at bottom of embankment – causing major delays for drivers in Chesterfield town centre

A collision along the A617 yesterday afternoon caused significant disruption for drivers in Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Apr 2024, 10:43 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A617 between the Hornsbridge Roundabout and Temple Normanton, at around 4.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 3).

A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and an MG GS, with the Corsa leaving the road and going down an embankment.”

Derbyshire Police confirmed that there were no reports of any serious injuries following the crash.

