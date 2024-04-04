Crash along A617 left car at bottom of embankment – causing major delays for drivers in Chesterfield town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A617 between the Hornsbridge Roundabout and Temple Normanton, at around 4.50pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 3).
A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and an MG GS, with the Corsa leaving the road and going down an embankment.”
READ THIS: Police make two arrests after seizing stolen Ford Transit van – spotted “driving suspiciously” through Derbyshire
Derbyshire Police confirmed that there were no reports of any serious injuries following the crash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.