Police make two arrests after seizing stolen Ford Transit van – spotted “driving suspiciously” through Derbyshire
Two men were arrested by officers after they spotted a van “driving suspiciously” – which turned out to be stolen.
Officers from two different units – the Codnor and Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team and Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team – pulled over a van yesterday (Wednesday, April 4) after it was spotted driving suspiciously.
An SNT spokesperson said: “The van turned out to be stolen and was seized.”
After the Ford Transit van was seized, two males were arrested at the scene by SNT officers.