Police make two arrests after seizing stolen Ford Transit van – spotted “driving suspiciously” through Derbyshire

Two men were arrested by officers after they spotted a van “driving suspiciously” – which turned out to be stolen.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Apr 2024, 09:57 BST
Officers from two different units – the Codnor and Ripley Safer Neighbourhood Team and Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team – pulled over a van yesterday (Wednesday, April 4) after it was spotted driving suspiciously.

An SNT spokesperson said: “The van turned out to be stolen and was seized.”

After the Ford Transit van was seized, two males were arrested at the scene by SNT officers.