Council sets out plans to change speed limits along busy A61 between Chesterfield and Alfreton

The council asked a wide range of questions about speed limits on the A61 from Chesterfield to Alfreton and received feedback from 361 people in total. The consultation was carried out on the request of residents and given recent changes on the road and is separate to the ongoing work to tackle congestion on the road.

After carefully considering the results, and wider data for the road, it is proposed to make two changes to current speed limits:

Reduce the speed limit around Watchorn Roundabout to 40mph from the National Speed Limit.

DCC are not proposing any changes to the speed limits at Clay Cross or towards Chesterfield at the current time.

Extend the 30mph limit to include the start of the village in Higham and to cover the 90-degree bend.

DCC’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “Thank you to everyone who responded to the consultation on the speed limits along this road.

“Based on the majority consultation feedback and after analysing the data and history on the road, we are proposing two changes to speed limits along the A61.

“We are proposing to formally reduce the speed limit around Watchorn Roundabout to 40mph. This will improve safety at this busy interchange, especially given that housing and industrial developments are being built near the roundabout, and as a result of the collision history at this location.

“We are also proposing to extend the 30mph to include the village in Higham and to cover the 90-degree bend. This stretch does meet national criteria for a 30mph zone as there are properties that front this part of the road. And the collision history also makes this suitable to become a 30mph zone.

“We are not proposing any changes to the speed limits along Clay Cross or towards Chesterfield at the current time, based on the consultation responses received. But, we will continue to review these locations given the new houses being built and are considering new road safety measures near Wingerworth.”