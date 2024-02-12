Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anticipation is building as Fiona Bruce and the beloved Antiques Roadshow team gear up for the filming of their 47th series, with a special stop planned in our very own setting of Cromford Mills, near Matlock, Derbyshire. This summer, the BBC's renowned programme will once again hit the road, inviting the public to share their cherished possessions and stories.

Open to all, the event will feature ticketed sessions where guests can showcase their treasures to the experts. To streamline the process, participants are encouraged to submit pictures and information about their items through the Antiques Roadshow website prior to the event.

Reflecting on the upcoming series, presenter Fiona Bruce, who will be filming her seventeenth season, expressed her excitement: “A new series of the Antiques Roadshow begins again and I, for one, can’t wait. Travelling the length and breadth of the UK to see what the great British public have pulled out of their attics and off their shelves.”

“I know we’ll see items of great quality and value - but I’m always drawn in by a moving personal story too. They are what often stick longest in my memory. And I’m determined to improve my record on Basic, Better, Best. Surely I’ve got to get more of them right this year!”

The team is eager to explore a diverse range of antiques, family heirlooms, and vintage finds. Specialised experts will be on hand to evaluate items ranging from jewellery, silver, ceramics, and glass to rare books, clocks, watches, and militaria. Additionally, a team of experts versed in all things collectable - from retro toys to movie and music memorabilia, ancient antiquities to costume jewellery, and mid-century furniture to vintage fashion - will be available for consultation.

Having visited numerous venues across the UK and abroad over the past four decades, the award-winning show continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of history, valuation, and storytelling.

Among the new venues announced for the upcoming series are Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery in West London, Firstsite Art Gallery in Essex, Thirlestane Castle in Scotland, Beaumaris Castle in Anglesey, and the Botanic Gardens in Belfast.