Council issues update after delays to resurfacing works on Chesterfield road

The A619 (Church Street) in Brimington was scheduled to be resurfaced between Devonshire Street and High Street.
Work had been due to begin at the end of April with an expected completion date of June 10.
However, work has been delayed – despite a sign in the area stating the road would be closed on May 13 for tar spraying.
Read More
Derbyshire County Council has now revealed that the works have been delayed due to ‘weather issues’ and have advised motorists of a new date for the planned works.
A spokesperson for the authority said: "Unfortunately this surface dressing work did not go ahead on the planned date due to weather issues, but it has been rescheduled for Saturday 11 June. Our contractor is due to amend the signs on site with the new date."