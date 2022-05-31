Council issues update after delays to resurfacing works on Chesterfield road

The A619 (Church Street) in Brimington was scheduled to be resurfaced between Devonshire Street and High Street.

Work had been due to begin at the end of April with an expected completion date of June 10.

However, work has been delayed – despite a sign in the area stating the road would be closed on May 13 for tar spraying.

Derbyshire County Council said contractors are due to change the signs following delays to resurfacing works on the A619 (Church Street) in Brimington between Devonshire Street and High Street

Derbyshire County Council has now revealed that the works have been delayed due to ‘weather issues’ and have advised motorists of a new date for the planned works.