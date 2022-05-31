Big adventure for the new owners of Chesterfield's music pub The Neptune Beer Emporium

Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and his wife Sally Ruane-Davies will reopen The Neptune Beer Emporium today (Tuesday, May 31) following the retirement of its previous owner Garry Norton.

The couple, had no hesitation in snapping up the pub on St Helens Street. Sally said: “It’s our local and we’ve always gone in there. Because it’s a music pub we said to Garry if ever you want to retire, let us know. He rang us and said ‘are you still up for it?’ We decided to take it and keep it as a music venue.

"It’s a good community, full of locals who bring everything to the pub. They are so supportive and have said 'if you need any help with things, let us know’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Ruane Davies and her husband Jason 'Jay' Davies are the new owners of The Neptune Beer Emporium.

"Everyone is really excited that we're keeping the pub and spending a bit of money on it.”

Since taking ownership Jay, 48, and Sally, 49, who live at Newbold Road, have worked with their friends to create a new beer garden. Bespoke printed boards have been erected around its boundary and new plants have been bedded in.

Sally said: “We’re going to get a new sign and get the pub painted outside.

"Once we’re in and make a little bit of money, we’ll start on the inside.”

Jay, an IT consultant, and Sally, a maternity support worker, have retained the pub’s five employees including the manager. Sally said: "The staff are really good so we’ve kept them on.”

At busy times the couple’s daughters Harriet, 17 and Scarlet, 16, will be helping out in the pub.

Thornbridge Brewery ales, Belgian beers and premium lagers have been added to the offering.

Sally said: “We've just done our health and hygiene course and eventually we'll do tapas and get some food on.”

The pub’s live music will continue and there’s a bumper amount of it this week to celebrate the arrival of the new owners. Sally is the drummer in The Suffrajetz who will play at The Neptune Beer Emporium on Friday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Jay, a DJ, will bring 80s sounds to the pub on Saturday from 7pm. Alex Spacie and pals will perform an acoustic set there on Thursday from 4pm and Alex returns on Sunday to host the pub’s open mic session from 4pm.

“The open mic on Sundays is especially popular," said Sally. “I have noticed the younger ones starting to come in which is really good.”

She is reaching out to bands and musical artists who would like to play at the pub to get in touch with her on 07739 116903 or via The Neptune Beer Emporium’s page on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Sally has been putting in some pint-pulling practice behind the bar. It’s 20 years since Sally’s sister Lynn Yates and she ran the Miners Arms on Manor Road, Brimington. Sally said: “We were doing everything – the cooking, the cleaning, the cellar. It was hard work and I said I’d never do it again!”