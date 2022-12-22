Stagecoach services in Chesterfield and Derbyshire will operate a Saturday timetable on Christmas Eve – with the final buses departing at around 7.00pm. There will be no Stagecoach buses on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, with a Sunday service in place on December 27.

Between December 28 and 30, a Saturday service will run, with the M1 and M4 operating to a weekday (school holiday) timetable.

New Year’s Eve will also see a Saturday service, with last buses leaving at around 7.00pm. Stagecoach will not run any buses on New Year’s Day, and a Sunday service will follow on January 2 – before normal timetables resume on January 3.

Bus services will be altered across the festive period.

Hulleys of Baslow will operate a normal service on Christmas Eve, and no buses will run on Christmas Day.

The only Hulleys service on Boxing Day will be on the 55 route – with four buses travelling each way between Chesterfield and Alfreton. The final service to Alfreton departs at 5.15pm and the last bus to Chesterfield leaves at 4.15pm.

A Sunday service will be in place on December 27, followed by a Saturday timetable between December 28 and 31.

Hulleys will not operate any services on New Year’s Day, and a Sunday timetable has been set for January 2, before normal services resume the following day.

Trentbarton will operate a Saturday service on Christmas Eve, with final buses leaving at around 6.00pm – and no services will operate on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day, the company will run a Sunday service on its skylink Nottingham and skylink Derby routes. A Sunday service will be in operation on December 27.

On December 28 and 29, a Saturday service will be in place until midnight, and Saturday night buses will not run. A current Wednesday night service will run on the indigo, red arrow, skylink Nottingham and skylink Derby routes, along with a Wednesday evening service on the Sixes and X38.

Trentbarton will operate a Saturday service on December 30, including Saturday night buses. A Saturday service will also be in place for New Year’s Eve – with final departures at around 8.00pm