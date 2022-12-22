Police appeal after Derbyshire man stops gang of men attempting to burgle his home
Officers are appealing for the public’s help after an attempted burglary in Derbyshire – which was halted by the owner.
The incident took place just after 9.00pm on December 18 at a house in Starthe Bank, Heanor.
A group of men attempted to force their way into the house, but were stopped by the homeowner – and nobody was physically hurt.
Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and may have dashcam or CCTV footage that could help their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*738834:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.