Watch as ‘mindless vandals’ damage Christmas tree in Derbyshire village’s community garden

The group struck at Tupton’s community garden, on the junction of Green Lane and Ward Street, at around 5.20pm yesterday.

CCTV footage shows two members of the group damaging the lights, before sitting on a nearby bench to avoid attracting the attention of passing cars. The vandalism of the tree then continues, before the group make off from the scene.

Liberal Democrat Councillor David Hancock, who represents Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “It’s incredibly disappointing when people behave like this. It’s only ever a handful of people who get involved in mindless vandalism; and it’s sad when they sometimes fall in with the wrong crowds.

The decorations were pulled from the tree by the group.