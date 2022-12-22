Watch as ‘mindless vandals’ damage Christmas tree in Derbyshire village’s community garden
A group of ‘mindless’ vandals were caught on CCTV targeting a community garden Christmas tree in a Derbyshire village.
The group struck at Tupton’s community garden, on the junction of Green Lane and Ward Street, at around 5.20pm yesterday.
CCTV footage shows two members of the group damaging the lights, before sitting on a nearby bench to avoid attracting the attention of passing cars. The vandalism of the tree then continues, before the group make off from the scene.
Liberal Democrat Councillor David Hancock, who represents Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “It’s incredibly disappointing when people behave like this. It’s only ever a handful of people who get involved in mindless vandalism; and it’s sad when they sometimes fall in with the wrong crowds.
“It’s also important to highlight the amount of good work young people do – only yesterday morning a group of young people from Tupton Hall School were donating to Tupton Food Bank. So we need to keep this in proportion and not wrongly stigmatise all young people.”