Chesterfield’s A617 among busy Derbyshire routes that remain closed due to flooding, snow and ice

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Road closures are in place across some of Derbyshire’s busiest routes for the second day running – including the A617 in Chesterfield.

At 9.15am today (Tuesday, January 7), Derbyshire County Council (DCC) confirmed that a number of road closures were in place across the county.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Some roads closed due to flooding have now reopened, the routes below are still closed:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A617 Chesterfield (although the Hornsbridge roundabout is now open), we are checking this now and it will need to be gritted before it can reopen.

A number of busy Derbyshire routes are currently closed.A number of busy Derbyshire routes are currently closed.
A number of busy Derbyshire routes are currently closed.

Leathersley Lane, Scropton.

Watery Lane, Scropton.

Main Street, Rosliston.

Frizams Lane, near Findern.

Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132.

Derby Road, B5010 Risley.

Heage Lane, Etwall.

Asher Lane, Ripley.

A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary.

“Snow overnight is affecting many roads in the Peak District, particularly in the Chapel area. Ice is also an issue on higher ground.

“We have had crews out overnight ploughing and gritting and doing all we can to keep roads open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The A515 between Parsley Hay and Pomeroy is down to one lane, with poor visibility and stuck vehicles, so please avoid the area. Long Lane at Youlgrave is also an issue with abandoned vehicles.

“As well as the roads below, which remain closed, there are issues with snow on the A515 between Newhaven and Fenny Bentley – and on the A612 Clodall Lane at Owler Bar:

A57 Snake Pass

Cat and Fiddle, A537

A53 Axe Edge

A6024 Holme Moss

Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton

Winnats Pass - closed due to abandoned vehicles

Rushup Edge, next to Winnats Pass

Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit.

A DCC spokesperson added: “Our crews will remain out this morning and will concentrate on the main roads. We will endeavour to then look at the roads above that are closed to see if we can get them open later today.

“Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for your safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Coal Authority continues supporting Derbyshire’s former mining landscape under new name

“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving. We will update this page when we have more news.”

Related topics:Derbyshire County CouncilDerbyshireChesterfieldA617

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice