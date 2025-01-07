Chesterfield’s A617 among busy Derbyshire routes that remain closed due to flooding, snow and ice
At 9.15am today (Tuesday, January 7), Derbyshire County Council (DCC) confirmed that a number of road closures were in place across the county.
A DCC spokesperson said: “Some roads closed due to flooding have now reopened, the routes below are still closed:
A617 Chesterfield (although the Hornsbridge roundabout is now open), we are checking this now and it will need to be gritted before it can reopen.
Leathersley Lane, Scropton.
Watery Lane, Scropton.
Main Street, Rosliston.
Frizams Lane, near Findern.
Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132.
Derby Road, B5010 Risley.
Heage Lane, Etwall.
Asher Lane, Ripley.
A515 Lichfield Road, Sudbury from junction with A50 to County Boundary.
“Snow overnight is affecting many roads in the Peak District, particularly in the Chapel area. Ice is also an issue on higher ground.
“We have had crews out overnight ploughing and gritting and doing all we can to keep roads open.
“The A515 between Parsley Hay and Pomeroy is down to one lane, with poor visibility and stuck vehicles, so please avoid the area. Long Lane at Youlgrave is also an issue with abandoned vehicles.
“As well as the roads below, which remain closed, there are issues with snow on the A515 between Newhaven and Fenny Bentley – and on the A612 Clodall Lane at Owler Bar:
A57 Snake Pass
Cat and Fiddle, A537
A53 Axe Edge
A6024 Holme Moss
Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton
Winnats Pass - closed due to abandoned vehicles
Rushup Edge, next to Winnats Pass
Eldon Hill Road at Sparrowpit.
A DCC spokesperson added: “Our crews will remain out this morning and will concentrate on the main roads. We will endeavour to then look at the roads above that are closed to see if we can get them open later today.
“Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for your safety.
“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving. We will update this page when we have more news.”
