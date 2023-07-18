Chesterfield’s A61 set to close next week as major repairs take place at Whittington Moor roundabout

Major repairs to the Whittington Moor roundabout will start from 7.00pm on Monday, July 24 – remaining in place for eight nights.

This marks the final phase of a major £350,000 repair programme, which started when the approach roads to the roundabout were resurfaced in June.

The final repairs will involve resurfacing the roundabout, marking out lanes to help road users, clearing the drains and installing new kerbs.

The A61 will close for eight days.

The works are expected to be completed by the early hours of Tuesday, August 1 – subject to weather conditions.

Surveys by Derbyshire County Council had shown that the existing 20-year-old road surface is now beyond further patching repairs and requires full replacement.

A temporary 30 mile per hour speed limit will be in place during the works to protect local road users and the workforce.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, DCC’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, said: “We know Whittington Moor roundabout and its approach is a busy stretch of road which can easily get traffic delays.

"Recognising this, we have carefully timed the works to take place in two halves – the approach roads last month and now the roundabout itself – and by working overnight we’re doing our best to minimise delays for the local community.

“If the weather is on our side, we hope to complete the works earlier if possible to minimise inconvenience for local road users.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience during this major £350,000 investment and repair programme on a busy and key county road.”

The timings are subject to change due to site or weather conditions. If the weather conditions are favourable and good progress is made, the works will switch from the southbound side of the roundabout to the northbound side without delay, helping to complete the repairs earlier and minimising inconvenience for road users.

To resurface the southbound lanes of the Whittington Moor roundabout, the A61 will close from 7.00pm on Monday, July 24 and reopen at 5.00am on Friday, July 28.

Southbound traffic will leave the A61 at the Sheepbridge slip road and will be diverted along Broombank Road, Sheepbridge Lane, the B6050 Dunston Road, Racecourse Road, Stand Road, the B6057 Sheffield Road, Lockoford Lane and then rejoin the A61 at the Tesco’s roundabout.

To resurface the northbound lanes of the Whittington Moor roundabout, the A61 will be closed from 7.00pm on Friday, July 28 and reopen at 5.00am on Tuesday, August 1.

Northbound traffic will leave the A61 at the Tesco’s roundabout and will be diverted along Lockoford Lane, the B6057 Sheffield Road, Stand Road, Racecourse Road, the B6050 Dunston Road, Sheepbridge Lane, Broombank Road and will rejoin the A61 at the Sheepbridge slip road.

Due to the existing vehicle height limit on Brimington Road North, high sided vehicles above 3.8 metres will be unable to deliver to premises between the roundabout and the railway bridge during the southbound repairs for four nights, starting from 7.00pm on Monday, July 24.