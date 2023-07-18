John and Joan Heath, who live in Old Brampton, are marking the platinum milestone today (Tuesday, July 18).

The pair grew up in Chesterfield - attending William Rhodes and Highfield Hall primary schools before moving on to Chesterfield Grammar School for Boys and Tapton House, respectively.

They then met at a Youth Dance at Bradbury Hall just before the end of the war - with John on leave from the Navy - before a letter writing courtship followed.

Jean and John are celebrating their 70th anniversary

After serving in the Korean War John served in the Merchant Navy and was moved to join the ships of Furniss Withy which operated out of New York. Joan joined him in early 1953 and they were married at “the little church round the corner” on July 18th 1953.

Returning home three years later they took the tenancy of The Peacock in at Cutthorpe and during the next 14 years there they raised a family of two girls and a boy - as well as lots of bulldogs! They now have six grandchildren.

Having left The Peacock the couple then took over “ A Adams”, a local wholesale tobacco supplier. This business grew and enabled them to give time to rebuild and run the Chesterfield Sea Cadets and to participate in offshore adventure sailing. John sailed as Master Mariner and Joan as cox’n (coxswain housekeeper) and qualified cook with a crew of 16. They took part in many Tall Ships races including the only one in the Southern hemisphere celebrating the bicentenary of Australia in 1988.

On retiring they surprisingly enjoyed their holidays back at sea away on worldwide large cruise ships and learning to play Bridge.

Unfortunately, the isolation of Covid brought an end to their travels and at the age of 96 and 94, they now spend their time at home with family and still enjoy a game of bridge.