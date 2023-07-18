Excitement as new pub set to launch in Derbyshire town centre next month

Chris Christopher is preparing to launch a new micropub, the Byron Tap, on Station Road in Bolsover next month.

Months of work have gone into overhauling the vacant premises and turning it into the town’s latest venue. Chris, a Bolsover resident, said he was excited to finally open the doors in the next few weeks and welcome customers for the first time.

“I’m Bolsover born and bred – I know the town a lot and I thought it was something that Bolsover would benefit from, and that people would appreciate. It’s something that I’m quite passionate about.

The micropub is set to open its doors next month.

“The property had been empty for three years, so it was in quite a state of neglect. I like a bit of DIY so I thought I’d give it a go. I did it all by myself and it’s in a really good state now. We’re just a few weeks away from opening and I’m looking forward to getting it open.

“I had a few little sessions questioning what I was doing, as it was quite a big job renovating the property, but I’m looking forward to it, very much so.”

The Byron Tap will be Chris’ first time at the helm of a pub, and he said that the venue would offer something to please everyone.

“I’ve had slightly similar businesses but this is my first time in the pub trade. I’ve spoken to some local breweries, from super local microbreweries to the likes of Welbeck, who are quite big names around here but still keep it local.

“There’ll be some craft beers and some mainstream beers, with wines and gins as well. There’ll be something for everybody, I don’t want to single anyone out. I want to make it for everybody and I want everyone to come and visit.”

Chris revealed that the name of the venue was inspired by a piece of Bolsover history, and that he hoped to attract a mixture of new residents and those who have called the town home for many years.

“There used to be a brickworks in Bolsover called the Bolsover Brickworks, and they used to make Byron bricks. That’s the connection to Bolsover. I’m going to have a little story up explaining why that’s the name.

“I’m keen on having that connection, so people can see and talk about it. It’s all part of the little social pub that I want to generate in there.

“There’s a big change happening in Bolsover, there’s a lot of new residents, but meeting places like that are a bit few and far in between, especially in walking distance.

“There’s a great mix of people I’ve grown up with and new people I don’t know – there aren't many places where you get to meet new people in these social settings, and it’ll be a great place to invite people down into the town centre and do that.”

