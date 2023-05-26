Chesterfield’s A61 remains closed with emergency services still at scene of incident along busy route

At 7.55am this morning, Derbyshire Police confirmed that they had closed the A61 northbound in Chesterfield between the Horns Bridge roundabout and the Tapton Lock junction. This followed an incident on the road in the early hours of this morning.

The closure currently remains in place, with congestion building along nearby routes as drivers through Chesterfield look to divert – including Markham Road and the A617.

Police cars can still be seen on the northbound carriageway of the A61.

Photos from the scene show that a number of police cars are still in place along the route. A force spokesperson said that “the road will remain closed for some time and motorists should plan other routes.”