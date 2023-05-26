Pictures show police cordon around busy Chesterfield town centre bar and nightclub
A police cordon is currently in place at a popular Chesterfield nightclub – which appears to have been damaged.
Vibe on Holywell Street has been cordoned off by the police – with photos showing that a section of the pavement outside the venue has been taped off, with a police officer waiting by the scene.
The pictures suggest that damage was caused to one of the doors at the front of the venue, with a pile of smashed glass visible inside the cordon.
Derbyshire Police have been approached for comment.