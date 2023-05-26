News you can trust since 1855
Pictures show police cordon around busy Chesterfield town centre bar and nightclub

A police cordon is currently in place at a popular Chesterfield nightclub – which appears to have been damaged.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th May 2023, 10:58 BST- 1 min read

Vibe on Holywell Street has been cordoned off by the police – with photos showing that a section of the pavement outside the venue has been taped off, with a police officer waiting by the scene.

The pictures suggest that damage was caused to one of the doors at the front of the venue, with a pile of smashed glass visible inside the cordon.

READ THIS: Derbyshire drivers warned of long traffic delays in Chesterfield after A61 Northbound closed due to police incident

Vibe has been cordoned off by Derbyshire Police.Vibe has been cordoned off by Derbyshire Police.
Derbyshire Police have been approached for comment.

Shattered glass can be seen outside the venue.Shattered glass can be seen outside the venue.
The Derbyshire Times has contacted the police for an update.The Derbyshire Times has contacted the police for an update.
