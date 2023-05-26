The A61 Northbound is closed and there is slow traffic due to the incident from A617 (Horns Bridge Roundabout) to A619 Rother Way.

Motorists are warned there is congestion around surrounding routes through Chesterfield as people look to divert.

Derbyshire Police said: “The northbound A61 at Chesterfield is closed from Hornsbridge roundabout to the Tapton Lock junction.

"It follows an incident on the road in the early hours of this morning.

"The road will remain closed for some time and motorists should plan other routes.”

