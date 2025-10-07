Chesterfield residents set for weeks of disruption amid series of closures along busy road

A busy Chesterfield road is set to be impacted by a series of closures over the next few weeks – with drivers being warned of disruption along the route.

The B6057 Sheffield Road/Station Road will be closed from 6.30pm until 2.00am, with Derbyshire County Council completing work along the route - which began yesterday (Monday, October 6) and will finish on November 3.

Closures will only be in place between Monday and Thursday each week, with the route not impacted on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

The closure will be in place between the route’s junctions with Whittington Interchange and Lockoford Road Interchange, to allow for carriageway lining works to be carried out.

Drivers have been warned to expect disruption along the route.

Traffic will be diverted via Whittington Interchange, A61 Inner Relief Road, Lockoford Lane, Lockoford Road and Lockoford Road Interchange (and vice versa in the opposite direction).

Access will be maintained, wherever reasonably possible, along the impacted length of road. The road will reopen as soon as the work is completed - which could be earlier than the dates set out by Derbyshire County Council.