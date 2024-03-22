Chesterfield drivers warned of road closures on busy routes ahead of 10K event this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K is taking place on Sunday, March 24 from 10.00am – and the full list of road closures across the town can be found below:

Boythorpe Road: 8.00am – 10.50am.

Dock Walk: 8.00am – 10.55am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of road closures will be in effect for the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K this weekend.

Central Avenue: 8.00am – 10.57am.

Boythorpe Avenue: 8.00am – 11.10am.

Park Road: 8.00am – 11.10am.

Markham Road (closed between Park Road and West Bars): 8.00am – 11.15am.

West Bars Roundabout: 9.00am – 11.15am.

Wheatbridge Road: 8.00am – 11.20am.

Chatsworth Road: 8.00am – 11.30am.

Old Road: 8.00am – 11.40am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slack Lane (open travelling towards Loundsley Green): 8.00am – 11.45am.

Ashgate Road (open travelling towards town): 8.00am – 12.10pm.

Saltergate: 8.00am – 12.15pm.

Glumangate: 8.00am – 12.15pm.

High Street: 8.00am – 12.20pm.

Burlington Street: 8.00am – 12.20pm.

Steeplegate: 8.00am – 12.20pm.

Vicar Lane: 8.00am – 12.20pm.

Low Pavement: 8.00am – 12.25pm.

West Bars: 8.00am – 12.25pm.

There is no parking on Chatsworth Road, Ashgate Road, Glumangate and Boythorpe Avenue between 2.00pm on March 23 and 2.00pm on March 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nuzest Chesterfield 5K Challenge is also taking place at 11.00am on Saturday, March 23 – along with the Veezu 1K Fun Run on Sunday, March 24 and the weekend-long Pronto Paints Wellbeing Challenge.

John Timms, director of MLS Contracts, said: “As the third Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K approaches, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to its success. A special thanks goes to our four charity partners: Redbrik Foundation, Ashgate Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care and Bluebell Wood.