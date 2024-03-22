Chesterfield drivers warned of road closures on busy routes ahead of 10K event this weekend
The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K is taking place on Sunday, March 24 from 10.00am – and the full list of road closures across the town can be found below:
Boythorpe Road: 8.00am – 10.50am.
Dock Walk: 8.00am – 10.55am.
Central Avenue: 8.00am – 10.57am.
Boythorpe Avenue: 8.00am – 11.10am.
Park Road: 8.00am – 11.10am.
Markham Road (closed between Park Road and West Bars): 8.00am – 11.15am.
West Bars Roundabout: 9.00am – 11.15am.
Wheatbridge Road: 8.00am – 11.20am.
Chatsworth Road: 8.00am – 11.30am.
Old Road: 8.00am – 11.40am.
Slack Lane (open travelling towards Loundsley Green): 8.00am – 11.45am.
Ashgate Road (open travelling towards town): 8.00am – 12.10pm.
Saltergate: 8.00am – 12.15pm.
Glumangate: 8.00am – 12.15pm.
High Street: 8.00am – 12.20pm.
Burlington Street: 8.00am – 12.20pm.
Steeplegate: 8.00am – 12.20pm.
Vicar Lane: 8.00am – 12.20pm.
Low Pavement: 8.00am – 12.25pm.
West Bars: 8.00am – 12.25pm.
There is no parking on Chatsworth Road, Ashgate Road, Glumangate and Boythorpe Avenue between 2.00pm on March 23 and 2.00pm on March 24.
The Nuzest Chesterfield 5K Challenge is also taking place at 11.00am on Saturday, March 23 – along with the Veezu 1K Fun Run on Sunday, March 24 and the weekend-long Pronto Paints Wellbeing Challenge.
John Timms, director of MLS Contracts, said: “As the third Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K approaches, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed to its success. A special thanks goes to our four charity partners: Redbrik Foundation, Ashgate Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care and Bluebell Wood.
“Their dedication to our community highlights the remarkable collaboration within our region that drives success. With an anticipated turnout of 2,500 people coming down to Queens Park on the day, our goal is to help raise over £25,000 for charities in the region.”