Apartments bid on Chesterfield site previously earmarked for hotel will need full planning permission
and live on Freeview channel 276
The borough council’s planning authority has turned down an application by Belmont Projects for a non-material amendment to an existing permission for change of use from a 133-room hotel to 40 apartments with commercial space below at Basil Court, Chesterfield.
Material changes to the scheme have caused planners to reject the proposal. The amendment from a hotel to affordable flats is a substantially different scheme, not only in terms of the proposed use and suitability of the site but also in the appearance of the building.
The apartments block would be one of two on the site. the other housing 34 units was part of the original application.
In a letter to the council Belmont Projects state that no hotel operators or financial lenders were willing to offer terms for the hotel side of the development. “As such the entire development viability is subject to this change of use,” said the company.
The apartments plan includes space for cycles rather than cars as the site is within walking distance of the town centre and railway station. Cycle Chesterfield commented: “There is excellent cycle provision included in the application.”