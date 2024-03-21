Apartments bid on Chesterfield site previously earmarked for hotel will need full planning permission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The borough council’s planning authority has turned down an application by Belmont Projects for a non-material amendment to an existing permission for change of use from a 133-room hotel to 40 apartments with commercial space below at Basil Court, Chesterfield.

Material changes to the scheme have caused planners to reject the proposal. The amendment from a hotel to affordable flats is a substantially different scheme, not only in terms of the proposed use and suitability of the site but also in the appearance of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The apartments block would be one of two on the site. the other housing 34 units was part of the original application.

Proposed apartments block that Belmont Projects wants to build at Basil Close, Chesterfield.

In a letter to the council Belmont Projects state that no hotel operators or financial lenders were willing to offer terms for the hotel side of the development. “As such the entire development viability is subject to this change of use,” said the company.