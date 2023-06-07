Chesterfield declared one of the least reliable train stations in the country

The rankings, compiled by OnTimeTrains, sees the town’s station in the bottom 10% nationwide and ranked significantly lower than six months.

OnTimeTrains ranks stations according to the reliability of services over the past three months and compares their daily performance with regional and national benchmarks.

Chesterfield, which serves 3,744 passengers each day, has fallen 247 places when compared to the previous three months and is ranked 2,383rd out of 2,623 stations ranked by the website.

During the twelve week period for which the statistics were calculated just over a third (36%) of trains calling at Chesterfield were on time with 8% of the services delayed by more than 10 minutes.

In total 11,581 services were monitored with 2,664 of those either delayed by more than five minutes or cancelled entirely.

This puts Chesterfield in the bottom ten percent of stations across the country and is a notable fall from six months ago when the station was hovering around the top half for reliability.

Buxton, meanwhile, remains top of the table for Derbyshire and in the top ten percent nationwide.