Troubled Staveley Town Council delays appointing leader after rejecting 'collegiate approach'

Following the Local Elections for Staveley Town Council, Labour secured six seats, the Lib Dems secured five, and the Independants also secured five and there was one more undesignated councillor who was voted-in leaving what Liberal Democrat Group Leader Paul Jacobs called ‘virtually a three-way split’.

Cllr Jacobs feels no one group has enough votes to govern so the Lib Dems suggested a ‘collegiate approach’ where a chair is appointed and the group leaders meet and work together with the town clerk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He previously stated: “Staveley Town Council is virtually a three-way split between three elected groups and no one group has enough votes to govern the council.

Staveley Hall

“We therefore suggest that the council adopts a collegiate approach, whereby a chair is appointed and the group leaders meet and work together with the town clerk.”

Cllr Jacobs, who claims a ‘strong leader approach’ appears to have led to poor financial decisions, proposed the ‘collegiate approach’ at a Staveley Town Council meeting suggesting all party group leaders be on a steering group, reporting back and making recommendations to the full council for decisions to be made by all the councillors.

Labour Councillor Barry Dyke raised concerns that Cllr Jacobs’ proposal would be against Standing Orders’ rules but it was made clear that even though the council must appoint a chairman there is no legal requirement to appoint a leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council voted against Lib Dem Cllr Jacobs’ motion for the non-election of a leader, and subsequently voted against Labour Cllr Dyke to be elected as leader, and then voted against Independent Councillor Paul Mann to be elected as leader.

They agreed to defer any consideration of the election of a leader and a deputy leader until a future meeting.

And despite Councillor Elaine Tidd being elected as council chair for 2023 to 2024, the council agreed the election of a vice chair would also be considered at a later date.