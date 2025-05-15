Chesterfield and Derby passengers warned of disruption on East Midlands Railway services to London over the bank holiday weekend
On Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25, engineering work is taking place between Bedford and Harpenden – meaning that East Midlands Railway (EMR) are unable to run direct services between Chesterfield/Derby and London St Pancras.
An amended timetable will be in operation, with trains running to and from Bedford instead of London St Pancras.
Replacement buses will also run between Bedford and Hitchin, for alternative trains to and from London.
Network Rail are working on the Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) between Luton North and Bedford. The wiring is being upgraded on this part of the Midland Main Line, so that EMR’s new fleet of bi-mode trains will be able to travel at up to 125mph on this section of the line. Head spans and some other OLE components that are life expired will also be replaced.