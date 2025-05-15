Chesterfield and Derby passengers warned of disruption on East Midlands Railway services to London over the bank holiday weekend

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 11:13 BST
East Midlands Railway have confirmed that no direct services will be running to London from Chesterfield and Derby next weekend.

On Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25, engineering work is taking place between Bedford and Harpenden – meaning that East Midlands Railway (EMR) are unable to run direct services between Chesterfield/Derby and London St Pancras.

An amended timetable will be in operation, with trains running to and from Bedford instead of London St Pancras.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Replacement buses will also run between Bedford and Hitchin, for alternative trains to and from London.

EMR will not be running direct services between Derbyshire and London over the bank holiday weekend.placeholder image
EMR will not be running direct services between Derbyshire and London over the bank holiday weekend.

Network Rail are working on the Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) between Luton North and Bedford. The wiring is being upgraded on this part of the Midland Main Line, so that EMR’s new fleet of bi-mode trains will be able to travel at up to 125mph on this section of the line. Head spans and some other OLE components that are life expired will also be replaced.

Related topics:LondonDerbyChesterfieldEast Midlands RailwayBedfordEMR
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice