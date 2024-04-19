Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ashover Community A632 Action Group is urging the authorities to implement safety measures along the A632, which runs between Chesterfield and Matlock.

The A632 was the scene of two fatal collisions in the space of just three days at the end of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On December 7, 60-year-old Andrew Hooper – who was from Chesterfield – died after a crash involving two cars on Slack Hill. This was followed by the death of Angela Boyack, 59, and her son Stephen Boyack, 22, in a collision at Span Carr on December 9.

The campaign group have described the A632 as “one of Derbyshire’s most dangerous roads.”

A group spokesperson said: “Do you feel the local authorities have done all they can to make the A632 safe for residents, car drivers, walkers, holidaymakers, cyclists, motorcyclists and bus passengers? We as a group do not believe they have.

“We have tirelessly requested and analysed data from Derbyshire Police, Derbyshire County Council (DCC), East Midlands Ambulance Service, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and other agencies – and have compared this data to roads that are scheduled for speed cameras. Shockingly, and with no surprise, the A632 is known as one of the most dangerous roads in Derbyshire and this has also been admitted by the leader of DCC.

“You will also be surprised to know that out of all the major roads out of Matlock, the A632 is the only one that does not have any speed camera signs in place, which is very concerning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public meeting, called by Ashover Parish Council, will take place on May 9 – at 6.30pm in the Ashover Community Centre Hall. The campaigners have called for any concerned residents to attend the meeting and show their support for increased safety measures along the A632.

Two fatal accidents occurred along the route in December - with three people sadly losing their lives.

The group’s spokesperson added: “Recent SID (speed indicator device) data clocked vehicles driving through the village of Kelstedge with speeds in excess of 140mph. After reading this flyer you may think – ‘well I do not live on this road so it won't really affect me.’ However, you will no doubt commute this road for work or pleasure, as will your children when they pass their driving test, your family and your friends. We believe it is in everyone’s interest to ensure this road is made safer for all users.

“The leader of DCC has admitted that the A632 needs average speed cameras situated along the stretch that passes through Ashover Ward as currently there are no consequences for drivers travelling beyond the speed limit.

“A few of us in the group do live on the A632 and see dangerous and careless driving taking place daily. We formed this group as we are passionate about ensuring all is done by the powers that be to make this road safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad