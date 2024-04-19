New Tesco Express store will open in north Derbyshire village
The supermarket giant is opening a branch at Chesterfield Road, Holmewood where the first customers will be welcomed through the doors on Thursday, April 25.
Alongside the wide variety of food and drink, the new outlet has a bakery, serves Costa coffee and has a cashpoint. The store, which will be open seven days a week from 7am until 11pm, is located at the entrance to the new Thorpe Meadows housing development.
Tesco is finalising a statement about the store’s launch at the request of the Derbyshire Times.
