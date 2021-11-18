Busy Derbyshire road closed by police after serious crash
A busy Derbyshire road has been closed to traffic after a crash this afternoon.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 5:18 pm
Emergency services have been called to the A38 northbound at Clover Nook, Alfreton, after the incident at about 4.45pm today.
Highways England says the road will remain closed for ‘some time’.
The agency tweeted: “The northbound A38 will be closed at Broadmeadows for some time to allow a safe working area for fire service and ambulance colleagues to extricate the casualty.”
Derbyshire police, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and EMAS paramedics are at the scene.