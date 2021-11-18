At around 12.40am on Sunday, October 31, a woman was reportedly hit by a car on St Augustines Road, which did not stop at the scene. She was taken to hospital with injuries to her head, face and hand.Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and speak to the driver.Derbyshire Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard the incident, or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around that time.Anyone with information should contact police using the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 21*632691.