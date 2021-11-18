Police appeal for information after woman hit by car in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police are searching for witnesses to an incident in Chesterfield where a woman was left injured after being struck by a car.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 9:03 am
Police are hoping members of the public will be able to help their investigation into the incident.

At around 12.40am on Sunday, October 31, a woman was reportedly hit by a car on St Augustines Road, which did not stop at the scene. She was taken to hospital with injuries to her head, face and hand.Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and speak to the driver.Derbyshire Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard the incident, or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around that time.Anyone with information should contact police using the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 21*632691.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call us on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.