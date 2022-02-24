Major Derbyshire road closed by crash as police report snow 'carnage'
A busy Derbyshire road has been closed by police after a crash this afternoon.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 3:54 pm
The A621 between Baslow and Curbar has been shut after the collision, according to traffic police.
A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said on Twitter: “The A621 between Baslow and Curbar is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
"A bit of snow and the roads turn to carnage.”
Officers also posted pictures on social media of a car which appears to have flipped onto its roof.