Major Derbyshire road closed by crash as police report snow 'carnage'

The A621 between Baslow and Curbar has been shut after the collision, according to traffic police.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said on Twitter: “The A621 between Baslow and Curbar is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The busy A621 in Derbyshire's Peak District has been closed by police after a crash this afternoon. Image: Derbyshre police.

"A bit of snow and the roads turn to carnage.”