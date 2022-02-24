Major Derbyshire road closed by crash as police report snow 'carnage'

A busy Derbyshire road has been closed by police after a crash this afternoon.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 3:54 pm

The A621 between Baslow and Curbar has been shut after the collision, according to traffic police.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said on Twitter: “The A621 between Baslow and Curbar is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

MORE: Storm Gladys: Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice in Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The busy A621 in Derbyshire's Peak District has been closed by police after a crash this afternoon. Image: Derbyshre police.

"A bit of snow and the roads turn to carnage.”

Officers also posted pictures on social media of a car which appears to have flipped onto its roof.

DerbyshireTwitterMet Office