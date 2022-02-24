Storm Gladys: Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice in Derbyshire

Meteorologists have put the yellow warning in place for the period from 8pm tonight (Thursday, February 24) until tomorrow at 9.30am.

The Met Office said: “Further wintry showers, with snowfall mainly on hills, will lead to icy surfaces, perhaps making for difficult travel conditions tonight.”

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice in Derbyshire.

It says there will probably be icy patches ‘on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents and injuries’.

“Some roads, and possibly railways, could be affected by longer journey times, particularly those roads crossing higher ground,” a spokesperson added.

Snow showers have been falling in Chesterfield and parts of the Peak District this morning.