Busy Chesterfield routes remain closed this afternoon after flooding – including the A61 and A617
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has issued an update on roads still being affected by snow and flooding across the region.
As of 2.30pm today, these roads are still closed due to flooding:
Birches Lane, South Wingfield
Dale Hill, A615, Oakerthorpe
Leathersley Lane, Scropton
Watery Lane, Scropton
A619 Baslow, Golden Gates Roundabout to Caver roundabout
Chatsworth Road, Rowsley
Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall
Hornsbridge, A617 Hasland Bypass
A61 Derby Road (outside McDonald's)
Birkin Lane, Grassmoor
Main Street, Rosliston
Frizams Lane, near Findern
Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132
Derby Road, B5010 Risley
Heage Lane, Etwall
Asher Lane, Ripley.
The following roads are also closed due to snow. They will be closed for the rest of the day and overnight. DCC will assess them again tomorrow mid-morning:
A57 Snake Pass
Cat and Fiddle, A537
A53 Axe Edge
A6024 Holme Moss
Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton.
A DCC spokesperson said: “Our crews are out gritting all secondary and primary routes across the county at the moment. At midnight they will grit the high routes across the Peak District, and then from 4.00am they will grit all primary routes.
“Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs – which are there for your safety.
“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.”
