Busy Chesterfield routes remain closed this afternoon after flooding – including the A61 and A617

The A61 and A617 are among the major routes that remain closed this afternoon – after Chesterfield and Derbyshire were hit by floods.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has issued an update on roads still being affected by snow and flooding across the region.

As of 2.30pm today, these roads are still closed due to flooding:

Birches Lane, South Wingfield

Dale Hill, A615, Oakerthorpe

Leathersley Lane, Scropton

Watery Lane, Scropton

A619 Baslow, Golden Gates Roundabout to Caver roundabout

Chatsworth Road, Rowsley

Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall

Hornsbridge, A617 Hasland Bypass

A61 Derby Road (outside McDonald's)

Birkin Lane, Grassmoor

Main Street, Rosliston

Frizams Lane, near Findern

Buckford Lane, between Findern and A5132

Derby Road, B5010 Risley

Heage Lane, Etwall

Asher Lane, Ripley.

The following roads are also closed due to snow. They will be closed for the rest of the day and overnight. DCC will assess them again tomorrow mid-morning:

A57 Snake Pass

Cat and Fiddle, A537

A53 Axe Edge

A6024 Holme Moss

Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Our crews are out gritting all secondary and primary routes across the county at the moment. At midnight they will grit the high routes across the Peak District, and then from 4.00am they will grit all primary routes.

“Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs – which are there for your safety.

“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.”