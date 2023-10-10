Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police have closed the A619 between Mastin Moor and Barlborough following a serious collision. The road will remain closed for some time and drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Stagecoach have announced that the 77 bus service will be unable to serve bus stops between Mastin Moor and Barlborough McDonald’s due to the closure.

