Busy Chesterfield A-road closed by police after “serious collision” ahead of rush hour – with bus services being diverted

Police have closed a busy Chesterfield route this afternoon – with buses being diverted away from the area.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 17:33 BST
Derbyshire Police have closed the A619 between Mastin Moor and Barlborough following a serious collision. The road will remain closed for some time and drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Stagecoach have announced that the 77 bus service will be unable to serve bus stops between Mastin Moor and Barlborough McDonald’s due to the closure.

The service will divert via Renishaw Road, Hague Lane and Sheffield Road until further notice.

