News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Driver overshot “virtually disappeared” giveway line at Chesterfield junction – hospitalising woman

A woman was hospitalised when a driver missed a “virtually disappeared” giveway line and drove straight across a Chesterfield junction into the side of her car.
By Ben McVay
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The woman received “significant injuries” – including bruised ribs and a fractured sternum – during the June 30 crash on Springfield Avenue, Brampton.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how she was driving along when defendant John Train came out of St Marks Road, t-boning her vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecutor Alison MIlroy said the victim’s car – which was “pushed sideways” – was “completely written off”.

The female victim received “significant injuries” – including bruised ribs and a fractured sternumThe female victim received “significant injuries” – including bruised ribs and a fractured sternum
The female victim received “significant injuries” – including bruised ribs and a fractured sternum
Most Popular

She described how during a police interview Train, 53, was “extremely remorseful” and “clearly still in shock about the incident”.

Read More
Read more: Derbyshire man “clawed” at wife’s new man’s face while at “breaking p...

The court heard father-of-two Train – a delivery driver for the NHS – had been driving for 27 years and had believed he had the right of way.

His solicitor said: “On the road in question the giveway markings had virtually disappeared.”

Train, of Doles Crescent, Barnsley, admitted driving without due care and attention.

He was handed six penalty points, a £280 fine, a £112 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.