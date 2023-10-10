Driver overshot “virtually disappeared” giveway line at Chesterfield junction – hospitalising woman
The woman received “significant injuries” – including bruised ribs and a fractured sternum – during the June 30 crash on Springfield Avenue, Brampton.
Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how she was driving along when defendant John Train came out of St Marks Road, t-boning her vehicle.
Prosecutor Alison MIlroy said the victim’s car – which was “pushed sideways” – was “completely written off”.
She described how during a police interview Train, 53, was “extremely remorseful” and “clearly still in shock about the incident”.
The court heard father-of-two Train – a delivery driver for the NHS – had been driving for 27 years and had believed he had the right of way.
His solicitor said: “On the road in question the giveway markings had virtually disappeared.”
Train, of Doles Crescent, Barnsley, admitted driving without due care and attention.
He was handed six penalty points, a £280 fine, a £112 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.