Michael Cox attacked the other man as he and Cox’s estranged wife turned up at his Langwith Junction home to drop off his son.

Prosecutor Alison McIlroy told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how the dad’s rage was sparked after the new couple parked on his drive against his wishes.

Ms McIlroy said Cox had previously asked them not to do so – as seeing them together was too painful.

Cox told the court his wife and her new man had previously “kissed and cuddled” in his plain view to “aggravate” him.

Describing the violent scene on May 15, the prosecutor said: “The defendant came out and said ‘get out of your f****** car or I will kill you.

“The defendant approached the passenger and tried to drag the victim out of the car.

"The window was open so the defendant reached inside and clawed at the victim’s face, causing bleeding.”

The court heard Cox’s son also witnessed the attack. Cox, previously of good character, admitted assault by beating.

Representing himself in court, he told magistrates: “At the moment I’m going through divorce. I just hit my breaking point at the time.

"I’ve never been in trouble in my life, ever, and I really regret what I’ve done.

"I had been telling her when she comes to pick my son up not to park on the drive – they had been kissing and cuddling in front of me to aggravate me.”

A magistrate told Cox: “It’s clear to us that, while this was an unprovoked attack and it was unfortunately witnessed by your son, you’ve never been in trouble before.

"It was probably brought on by the stress of your divorce.”