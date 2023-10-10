Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim was struck after spending an evening drinking with defendant Dennis Cass in Ripley town centre – having met him the same night while out drinking.

Prosecutor Alison McIlroy described how on July 2 the pair “bumped into each other throughout the night”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However around 4.20am a taxi driver alerted police to an incident outside a pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was struck after spending an evening drinking with defendant Dennis Cass

She said: “There appears to have been an incident between the two which resulted in an unprovoked assault by Mr Cass on her outside a pub.

"She reported being punched in the face which left her with a cut on the upper lip and said she had not done anything to deserve this assault.”

However Cass’s defence solicitor said the victim had not been completely “honest” about the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the row started over an e-cigarette which Cass had offered to the victim.

Cass’s solicitor said: “It was all over a vape – he had given her the vape and she said it was not working and threw it at him.”

The defendant had previous convictions for assault and public order offences.