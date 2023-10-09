Chesterfield man caught with child porn images on iPhone during police raid
Cameron Scullion was arrested in February 2022 after his snapchat account came to police’s attention.
The 21-year-old had uploaded a category B image of a child, Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard.
After his devices including an iPhone were seized he provided police with his passwords and five images were uncovered.
They included four category C and one category B image.
Prosecutor Alison McllRoy told Chesterfield Magistrates Court the defendant was later hospitalised under the Mental Health Act from August last year until February 2023.
The court heard Scullion had one previous offence for possession of a knife.
He admitted making an indecent photograph of a child.
Steve Brint, defending, said his client had been sent the five images via snapcat while at college and he deleted them as he “didn’t like them.”
Mr Brint added that there had been no similar offending “whatsoever”.
After being bailed following his arrest Scullion was living in a garden shed when he made threats of suicide with a knife, the court heard.
When police were called they arrested him for knife possession.
Mr Brint said Scullion had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was on autistic spectrum.
Scullion, of Ashgate Road, Chesterfield, was handed 26 weeks jail suspended for two years and a seven-year sexual harm prevention order, £85 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
He was also ordered to complete a 45-day rehabilitation requirement and a 43-day accredited programme.