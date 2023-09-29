Chesterfield father and son Christmas Eve brawl ended with pub-goer being stabbed “multiple” times, court hears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keegan Hanley, 28, was seen on CCTV in the pub beer garden stabbing his victim as father Mark Shaw, 45, straddled him on the floor laying in punches.

When police arrived at Clay Cross’s New Cannon pub following the 1am fight they found the victim “covered” in blood and bleeding from “multiple” wounds.

He had been stabbed to his neck and chest and was found later in hospital to have a punctured lung, Derby Crown Court heard.

Mark Shaw, left, and his son Keegan Hanley

Camera footage outside the pub showed Hanley kicking the victim to the head “for good measure” and stabbing him again with a folding pocket knife as he got back to his feet.

Prosecutor Andy Peet told the court how on Christmas Eve 2022 both defendants were involved in a “verbal altercation” at around 1am.

He said: “Violence was triggered when the victim attempted to act as peacemaker – all were in drink including the victim.

"Keegan Hanley admitted to a psychiatrist he had about 10 pints.

"There was a melee and both defendants picked up chairs and attacked the victim, all three went out and both defendants still had chairs in front of them.

"The victim was backing off and they got him on the ground. Mark Shaw was punching him.

"While Mark Shaw is on top of him Keegan Hanley is stabbing him to the neck and to the back.”

The court heard after the incident Hanley fled in a car while father-of-six Shaw went home, where he assaulted his partner by punching her.

Hanley had previous convictions for public order and possession of a knife, the court heard.

While Shaw had previous convictions for wounding, battery, possession of an offensive weapon, dishonesty and driving offences.

Hanley, of Masefield Avenue, Holmewood, admitted wounding and possession of a bladed article.

Lorry driver Shaw, of Beech Way, Danesmoor, admitted assault with actual bodily harm.

Denny Lau, defending Hanley, said his client had suffered leukemia as a child and was bullied at school due his hair loss, suffering “anger issues” as a result.

The court further heard he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his childhood illness and later being kidnapped by a drugs gang after running up a debt.

Raglan Ashton said his client Shaw had numerous convictions but there were now of “significant age” and there had been a large gap in his offending.

Mr Raglan said: “Clearly there was the initial altercation involving his son. His son was punched that’s why he became involved – he is appalled his actions.”

Judge Martin Hurst told father and son Shaw and Hanley they had been involved in a “wild west brawl” which deteriorated into a “two against one prolonged and persistent assault”.

He added: “He had no chance against the pair of you”.

Jailing Hanley for four-and-half-years, the judge told him: “It’s pure chance that the injuries were not worse – I cannot ignore that fact that you armed yourself with a knife when you went out that night.

"There’s a significant risk you will cause harm to members of the public.”

Hanley was ordered to serve at least two thirds of his sentence with a three-year extended licence period.