Hulleys of Baslow, which runs a number of busy routes across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District, has confirmed a series of service changes.

The company will no longer be operating two services, and routes and timetables will be altered on several others.

New timetables will be published shortly, with the changes coming into effect from Sunday, October 2. The full list of amendments can be found here:

A number of alterations have been made to Hulleys services.

48/49:

The 48 bus between Brampton and Clay Cross, and the 49 between Bolsover/Clowne and Clay Cross, will be run by Hulleys instead of TM Travel. There will be minor time changes in the afternoon. Buses that currently serve Morrisons in Brampton will be extended to serve Old Road and Old Brampton before terminating at Wigley, replacing the 170 service.

55/56:

The 55 and 56 buses between Chesterfield and Alfreton will now all show number 55. The 55 will serve Tibshelf, but will operate directly into Morton, rather than via Pewit Lane. In North Wingfield buses will also serve The Gate Inn. To improve reliability there will be minor changes to timings, with buses running up to 10 minutes later than at present.

63:

The 63 service between Chesterfield and Matlock will run with a revised timetable to improve reliability.

78:

The 78 service between Hartington and Chesterfield will no longer be operated by Hulleys.

84:

The 84 bus between Holymoorside and Chesterfield Royal Hospital will be replaced by the 170, which will operate via Chatsworth Road and Holymoorside to Baslow and Bakewell. Hulleys will also operate the Sunday service. Evening and Sunday buses will run as service 170.

170/X70:

The 170/X70 services between Chesterfield and Bakewell will see minor changes to their timetables. The 170 will run via Chatsworth Road and Holymoorside instead of Old Road and Old Brampton, although buses to and from Lady Manners School will be unchanged. During the rest of the day, Old Road and Old Brampton will be served by the 48. The 170 will no longer serve St Mary’s RC High School in Newbold. The Sunday X70 service will be replaced by the 170, hourly from Chesterfield to Holymoorside and every two hours through to Bakewell.

171:

The 171 between Bakewell and Youlgreave will run with a new timetable, including an extra bus at 09.30am from Youlgreave to Bakewell following customer requests.

178:

178 between Bakewell and Over Haddon has been withdrawn due to very poor usage. Passengers are advised that Shutts Lane is served hourly by the 170.

256/257/258:

The 256/257/258 between Bakewell and Sheffield will all run as service 257, and on Monday to Saturday buses will run hourly from Sheffield to Bakewell. On Sunday buses will run between Sheffield and Bamford Station, with some journeys additionally serving Fairholmes Visitor Centre.

271/272: